City of Windsor officials say the turnout for the first weekend of Bright Lights Windsor was “truly excellent”, as thousands of people of all ages lined up to enjoy the show.

To allow families to arrive a little earlier and enjoy the display each night, the gates will now be opening and the lights will be on at 5:30 p.m.

Special programming and events Thursday to Saturday will continue to start at 6:30 p.m.

Gates close at 10 p.m.

The horse and carriage rides that were offered on opening night have been discontinued for the remainder of the event dates due to safety concerns.

To learn more about Bright Lights Windsor, including a detailed schedule and information on how to become a volunteer, call 311 or visit www.BrightLightsWindsor.ca.