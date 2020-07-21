WINDSOR, ONT. -- Around 50 Leamington homes will be affected by a boil water advisory issued Tuesday evening.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed issued the advisory for homes on Essex Road 37 at the corner of Mersea Road 10 in Leamington who are serviced by the Union Water System.

“This is a notification of an adverse water sample and possible contamination of the water supply,” a news release from Windsor-Essex County Health Unit states. “The boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice.”

No illnesses have been reported.

The boil water advisory impacts around 50 houses. The Union Water System has hand delivered notices house to house.

WECHU is asking residents to only use bottled water or water brought to a hard boil for one minute to be used for consumption or food and ice preparation.