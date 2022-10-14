More additional dwelling units, multi-family homes in Windsor-Essex as rent costs climb

According to rentals.ca, the average rent in Canada has climbed to over $2,000 a month. Locally, realtor Jason Balsdon says the increase is being felt in Essex-County as well.

“Supply and demand is always going to be the issue in this area. We've got so much going on in Essex County. We just can't build homes fast enough.”

Entrepreneur Dario Silvaggi is part of an investment group with multiple developments and says the type of renter has changed in the last two years. They started their business catering to students but the market has shifted. Renters are now recent grads, single occupiers and young professionals.

“We're seeing all kinds. It's not just students anymore,” said Silvaggi.

Although rent is climbing Silvaggi's group is trying to stay on the affordable end of the spectrum.

“What you can't do is have a tenant come in that can't afford to pay rent because then you're causing another problem at the other end where now you have to evict the tenant and we don't want to do that,” he said.

Looking to fill the need for affordable housing, Silvaggi’s group is talking about adding two stories to a multi-unit building on Mill Street in west Windsor.

“We already own the land and we know we can add on,” he said. “That's a much cheaper way rather than getting another piece of land, rezoning it potentially and then starting from the ground up.”

That's a practice called ADU or additional dwelling unit which is becoming increasing popular in this area.

“You see that a lot in residential now. You've got multiple families living under one roof or you have a family that's created another dwelling within their own home to supplement their income,” said Balsdon.

Single renters like Dixip Patel, who moved to the city a year and a half ago, have been creative and gathered a group to rent a home rather than rent rooms separately, which can be costlier.

“For us, we are living with our friends so we are like a family so it’s more cheaper,” Patel said.

The Horizon Group introduced plans for a future subdivision with a separate dwelling in each home.

“So they can get some extra rental income to subsidize their monthly mortgage payments making it then very affordable,” said Wing On Li, president of Horizon Group.

It's that type of creativity that is helping people get by.

“It's something that's become pretty wide spread in Essex County,” said Balsdon.