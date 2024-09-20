WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Missing 66-year-old man found

    Windsor police cruiser outside police headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, Mar. 10, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police cruiser outside police headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, Mar. 10, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
    A missing 66-year-old man has been found by Windsor police.

    No further details have been released.

    Windsor police thank the public for their assistance.

