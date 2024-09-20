Windsor police looking to identify suspect in break-and-enter

The Windsor Police Service is asking for help from the public following a break-and-enter at a home.

Just after 5 a.m. on Thursday morning, officers responded to the incident in the 1900 block of Huron Church Road.

Officers said a man forcefully entered the property by kicking open the front door. Once inside, the suspect allegedly confronted the homeowner and ran.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a Black man, around 40 to 50 years old. He is between 5 feet 7 inches tall and 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build. The suspect is seen on video surveillance wearing a purple and blue shirt with beige pants.

Anyone with information on the incident or who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4350. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.