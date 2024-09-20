LaSalle couple wins big on Maxmillions

A LaSalle couple has won $1 million after buying a ticket for the Aug. 13 LottoMax draw.

Patrick and Debra Cushing said they regularly play the lottery, especially enjoying LottoMax and Lotto 6/49.

“I checked our ticket on the OLG app and thought we had one $1,000,” said Patrick.

“I had Debra come with me to check our ticket. We were both so surprised when we realized we had won much more than $1,000! Winning feels amazing! It’s out of this world!”

The couple said they are looking forward to doing some home renovations, traveling and sharing some with their kids.

The winning ticket was bought at Canadian Tire Convenience on Dougall Avenue in Windsor.