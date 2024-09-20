WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Long-serving members of Lakeshore Fire Department honoured

    The Municipality of Lakeshore is honouring long-serving members of the Lakeshore Fire Department.

    An appreciation dinner and reception took place Thursday at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre. The event celebrated Lakeshore firefighters’ commitment to the health and safety of the municipality and its residents.

    “Firefighters are there for us during our community's most challenging moments, and we are forever grateful,” said mayor Tracey Bailey. “Each of them demonstrates an incredible spirit of community service above self. They show up day and night, ready to face whatever comes their way.”

    Lakeshore Fire Chief Jason Suchiu paid tribute to the members and their families.

    “The role of a firefighter is not just a job, it’s a calling, and many people will never know the extent of the commitment made by these individuals,” said Suchiu. “I’d also like to recognize the families of our firefighters, who sacrifice much to support them in their work.”

    Suchiu said thast the 85 firefighters who currently serve the municipality have a combined 1,456 years of service.

    The event also included the presentation of the Canadian Volunteer Firefighter Service Association’s Municipal Long Service Award, which recognizes firefighters with 30 or more years of service. The recipients were:

    30 or more years of service

    Robert Friest

    Mike Aubin

    Doug Gagnier

    Brent Cranston

    Denis Comartin

    Jason Demers

    Justin Mullins

    Joe Derikx

    Mike Truskey

    Cindy Wickens

    Gerald Mailloux

    Steve Little

    35 or more years of service

    Dan Sauve

    Robert Luno

    Brian Beausoleil

    Patrick Robak

    Wayne Morris

    Michael Deneweth

    The Lakeshore Fire Department operates five fire stations in communities throughout the municipality. Lakeshore Fire invites residents to the upcoming Fire Prevention Week Open Houses, coming up on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 6p.m. to 9 p.m.

