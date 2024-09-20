WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Fight over text leads to arrest and charges in Chatham

    (Source: Tippapatt/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Source: Tippapatt/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
    Share

    Chatham police have laid charges after a threats were made over text.

    On Wednesday, police started investigating after learning a man and a woman were having an argument over text which led to the man leaving several voicemail messages, allegedly making several comments indicating he would cause harm to the woman and another person

    On Thursday, just after 9:30 a.m., the man was found and taken to police headquarters, where he was released with conditions and a future court date.

    He has been charged with four counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm and one count of uttering threats to destroy or cause damage to property.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News