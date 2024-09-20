Fight over text leads to arrest and charges in Chatham

Chatham police have laid charges after a threats were made over text.

On Wednesday, police started investigating after learning a man and a woman were having an argument over text which led to the man leaving several voicemail messages, allegedly making several comments indicating he would cause harm to the woman and another person

On Thursday, just after 9:30 a.m., the man was found and taken to police headquarters, where he was released with conditions and a future court date.

He has been charged with four counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm and one count of uttering threats to destroy or cause damage to property.