Temporary housing deal made for displaced residents in Chatham apartment fire

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent has a temporary housing deal made for displaced residents in an apartment fire.

The municipality has entered into a time-limited agreement with the new ownership of Park St. Place in Dresden.

It is to increase stable temporary housing opportunities for those affected by the fire at 99 McNaughton.

“This is a temporary solution primarily for those affected by the fire and there are no plans to convert this property into a shelter in the future,” said a news release from the municipality.

The temporary use of this property is expected to bring stable housing for up to 50 tenants.

Beginning Friday, staff members are working to relocate impacted tenants and will be offering placements until units are restored.

Transportation will be arranged for all residents being relocated to the Dresden site. As part of the process, the municipality is winding down all hotel placements related to the relocation effort.

To date, staff members have assisted 35 tenants with alternate housing options while an additional 25 tenants have found their own options.