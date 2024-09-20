Windsor fire on scene at McDougall Street
Windsor fire is on scene at an incident on McDougall Street near Shepherd Street.
Fire officials said workers were trying to cut a fiberglass containment barrel when it caught aflame.
It caused a heavy plume of smoke, but firefighters put it out quickly.
No injuries were reported and there was no damage to the building.
BREAKING 3 injured after man with knife enters Montreal-area Islamic cultural centre
Three men were injured after a man armed with a knife entered a Montreal-area Islamic cultural centre Friday afternoon.
Teen arrested in New Brunswick after emergency alert; 5 people in custody
A 15-year-old boy who was the subject of an emergency alert in New Brunswick has been arrested.
Police arrest 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole Porsche and ran over its owner
Police have arrested an 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole a Porche and then ran over its owner in an incident that was captured on video.
Woman nearly shut out of mother's estate sues brother in B.C. Supreme Court – and wins
Since she was a young girl growing up in Vancouver, Ginny Lam says her mom Yat Hei Law made it very clear she favoured her son William, because he was her male heir.
Parents of Ontario teen sue alleged poison salesman Kenneth Law
The parents of a teenager who died after allegedly consuming the poisonous products of a Mississauga man are now suing him, as well as several doctors involved in her care.
11-year-old boy dies after subway surfing in NYC
An 11-year-old boy died Monday after subway surfing in New York City. He's the fourth person to die from subway surfing in the city this year.
'We're still pushing hard': Search for missing Manitoba boy continues, RCMP find tracks
The search for a missing six-year-old boy in Shamattawa is continuing Friday as RCMP hope recent tips can help lead to a happy conclusion.
Recall issued for 38,000 GM vehicles in Canada over software safety glitch
Transport Canada has issued a recall for 38,000 General Motors (GM) vehicles for safety risks related to a software glitch, the agency reported in a notice on Wednesday.
Top Hezbollah commander among 12 killed in Israeli strike on Beirut
Israel killed a top Hezbollah commander and other senior figures in the Lebanese movement in an airstrike on Beirut on Friday, vowing to press on with a new military campaign until it is able to secure the area around the Lebanese border.
Hydrogen sulfide leak at Brantford high school
Levels of hydrogen sulfide gas are being monitored at Brantford Collegiate Institute after a leak in their geothermal system.
Tight timeline for London's pitch for provincial HART Hub to address addiction and homelessness
The timeline is short, but London officials are confident in their ability to submit a strong application for a Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment (HART) Hub that the province will begin funding next year.
Life threatening injuries for motorcycle driver following south end collision
A man is in hospital with life threatening injuries following a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Friday afternoon.
London's newest outdoor music festival kicks off tonight
A new outdoor music festival is launching this weekend in London - tickets are still available for the inaugural Fairway Fest at East Park.
Suspect image released in connection with 'senseless destruction' of flower displays
Provincial police are investigating vandalism in Huntsville after the "senseless destruction" of flower displays along Main Street East.
17-year-old faces multiple charges in connection with Caledon shooting
A 17-year-old from Markham is facing serious charges after an August 11 shooting at a party in Caledon.
Two Barrie men charged in connection with double homicide at Keswick park
Two men from Barrie have been charged after a deadly shooting at a park in Keswick on Wednesday.
Four dead in northern Ontario house fire
Emergency crews in northern Ontario found the bodies of four people inside a home where a fire broke out Thursday night.
-
B.C. driver, 26, charged in fatal northern Ontario crash last year
A 26-year-old driver from Surrey, B.C., has been charged with three counts of criminal negligence causing death and bodily harm in a crash that killed two youths in northern Ontario last year.
Police seize handgun, drugs worth $300K in traffic stop near Espanola, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say three suspects from southern Ontario have been charged and drugs worth $300,000 have been seized following a traffic stop Sept. 16.
Northern police find more than $100K in SUV suspected in Hwy. 17 shooting
A Brampton driver, 27, was charged this week when northern Ontario police stopped the SUV he was driving on Highway 17 after a reported shooting and found more than $100,000 in cash.
Ottawa Senators, National Capital Commission agree to build a new arena at LeBreton Flats
Agreement in principle has been reached to build a new NHL arena at LeBreton Flats has been reached between the Ottawa Senators and the National Capital Commission (NCC), the two sides announced Friday.
-
Maplewood Secondary School is scheduled to open Monday after receiving a permit Friday morning allowing 50 per cent of the building to be occupied.
-
Police in western Quebec say a driver has been arrested after almost crashing into a school bus near La Pêche Friday morning.
Ontario Minister Michael Ford announces leave of absence
Michael Ford, Ontario's minister of citizenship and multiculturalism, says he is taking a leave of absence from cabinet to prioritize his health.
John Abbott College unveils Indigenous inspired garden
A new garden and microforest, years in the making, have been inaugurated at John Abbott College in Montreal.
Montreal couple facing deportation to Mexico granted temporary residency
The Montreal couple from Mexico and their three children facing deportation have received a temporary residence permit.
Manitoba horses now have fast, local access to MRI and CT scans
A Manitoba veterinary clinic has two new ways of figuring out what’s causing a horse to be lame.
'Sheer excitement': Manitoba photographer snaps photo of lightning strike and double rainbow
Getting a photograph of a rainbow? Common. Getting a photo of a lightning strike? Rare. Getting a photo of both at the same time? Extremely rare, but it happened to a Manitoba photographer this week.
Suspect still at large after police search in Sherwood Park
Mounties say there was an increased police presence in the Emerald Hills area of Sherwood Park on Friday morning as officers searched for a man who is wanted by police.
What a weekend! Here's what's happening in Edmonton before the end of summer
There are plenty of fun happenings in Edmonton this weekend. It's time to savour that last little bit of the summer season before the leaves really start coming down.
Alberta Health Services declares E. coli outbreak over at central Alberta daycare
Alberta Health Services says an E. coli outbreak at a daycare in Blackfalds has ended.
Calgary's mayor asks province to salvage parts of halted Green Line transit project
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek is urging the Alberta government to preserve pieces of the massive Green Line transit project now being dissolved.
'The last show': Memorial service for Calgary children's entertainer Buck Shot
It will be the last show for longtime children's TV star Ron (Buck Shot) Barge as a memorial is held Friday in Calgary.
'Pumpkins After Dark' set to welcome the fall season and visitors to Halloween extravaganza
It's billed as 'Canada’s Largest Halloween Festival' and it's taken weeks to set up over 10,000 carved pumpkins that transform the WinSport bobsleigh track into a spooky spectacle.
A large police presence can be seen outside Regina’s Miller High School on Friday afternoon.
Sask. man charged in impaired driving crash near Wapella that claimed life of Alberta woman
A 21-year-old man from Codette, Sask. is facing numerous charges in connection to a fatal crash near Wapella, Sask. Wednesday night that claimed the life of a 22-year-old Alberta woman.
What will be argued at upcoming Sask. Parents' Bill of Rights appeal hearing?
Arguments between UR Pride and the Government of Saskatchewan on the Parents’ Bill of Rights will be moving ahead to the Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan beginning on Monday, Sept. 23.
Dueling rallies on sexual orientation and gender identity education held across Canada
The debate over sexual orientation and gender identity education in schools is heating up. Protests both for and against SOGI in the curriculum took place across the country Friday.
Teenager charged in Surrey stabbings that sent 2 to hospital
A teenager has been charged with multiple offences related to stabbings that occurred in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood last week.
B.C. NDP leader David Eby launches election campaign a day early in key battleground
New Democrat Leader David Eby has launched his British Columbia election campaign a day early, making the key battle ground of Surrey his first stop.
Wildfires on Vancouver Island down this season compared to 10-year average
The Old Man Lake wildfire near Sooke is the only one currently burning on Vancouver Island. It’s a region of the province that this year saw a drastic drop in blazes in the backcountry.
Family of inmate who died in Nova Scotia jail starts legal action against province
Relatives of a 60-year-old man who took his own life in a Nova Scotia jail after long periods of confinement in his cell have launched a lawsuit against the province.
Weekend events honouring late rapper Pat Stay to take place in Halifax, Dartmouth
Family, friends and fans of late hip hop artist and battle rapper, Pat Stay will gather at events held in his honour on Saturday and Sunday.
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.