WINDSOR
    • Windsor fire on scene at McDougall Street

    Windsor fire on scene at a fire on McDougall Street in Windsor, Ont. on Sept. 20, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Windsor fire on scene at a fire on McDougall Street in Windsor, Ont. on Sept. 20, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor fire is on scene at an incident on McDougall Street near Shepherd Street.

    Fire officials said workers were trying to cut a fiberglass containment barrel when it caught aflame.

    It caused a heavy plume of smoke, but firefighters put it out quickly.

    No injuries were reported and there was no damage to the building.

