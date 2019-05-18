

CTV Windsor





Two drivers have been charged with racing after police say they clocked them travelling 50 kilometres over the speed limit on Highway 3 in Kingsville.

Early Saturday, a 49-year-old Windsor man was going 130 kilometres an hour in an 80 zone, OPP say.

Another driver was nabbed going the same speed in the same area on Wednesday night, according to police.

Both men had their licences suspended and vehicles impounded.

Police are out in force on the long weekend watching for dangerous drivers.