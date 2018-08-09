

Police believe a man wanted for drug trafficking may be in Chatham.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's assistance in locating a man wanted for three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of failing to comply with recognizance and failing to attend court.

Rashane Jarrett, 29, is described as a black male, about 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds with a tattoo sleeve on his right arm from shoulder to bicep and a tattoo on his left forearm with the word "LOVE".

The offender is known to frequent the Chatham, Oshawa, Ajax and Scarborough areas.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.