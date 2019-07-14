Man dead after police believe he fell off jet-ski in Detroit River
The Detroit River northwest of the 8500 block of Riverside Drive E. is seen on Saturday, July 13, 2019. (Gord Bacon / AM800)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, July 14, 2019 11:27AM EDT
An autopsy has been scheduled after a man was pulled from the Detroit River in Windsor's east end.
Windsor police tell CTV News a boat spotted a man in the water at 5:20 p.m. Saturday and brought him to shore around the 8500 block of Riverside Drive.
The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police believe the man fell off a jet-ski.
The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy has been scheduled.
The man's name is being withheld until family can be notified of the situation.