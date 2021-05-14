WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit says a driver travelling 179 km/hr on E.C. Row Expressway was charged with stunt driving Tuesday.

Officers also recovered a stolen motor vehicle that day.

In total, 85 tickets were issued. Of those, 39 tickets were handed out in the 4000 block of Dougall Ave.

Police officials are reminding the public that as a community we need to do better. Road safety is everyone's responsibility and obeying traffic laws is imperative to keep our roadways and communities safe. Travelling above posted speed limits significantly increases the risk of serious injury or death during a collision.