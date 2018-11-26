

A Windsor man has pleaded guilty in connection with a hit and run crash that claimed the life of a woman.

The collision happened at Tecumseh Road East and Kildare Road on January 18, 2016.

Margaret Kearns, 72, was taken to hospital and later died of her injuries.

The driver of a pickup truck left the scene, but turned himself into police a few days later.

Matthew Pilon, 43, pleaded guilty last week in court to failing to stop.

He returns to court Dec. 7 to set a date for sentencing.