Windsor man pleads guilty in fatal crash
Police block off the area where an elderly woman was struck in a hit-and-run collision in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, November 26, 2018 6:17PM EST
A Windsor man has pleaded guilty in connection with a hit and run crash that claimed the life of a woman.
The collision happened at Tecumseh Road East and Kildare Road on January 18, 2016.
Margaret Kearns, 72, was taken to hospital and later died of her injuries.
The driver of a pickup truck left the scene, but turned himself into police a few days later.
Matthew Pilon, 43, pleaded guilty last week in court to failing to stop.
He returns to court Dec. 7 to set a date for sentencing.