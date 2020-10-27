WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 17-year-old girl has been charged with stunt driving after Chatham-Kent police say she was caught going 68 kilometres over the speed limit.

A member of the traffic unit says a vehicle was seen travelling at a high rate of speed on Eighth Line near Dillon Road.

Police say the officer recorded the teen driving 148 km/hr in a posted 80 km/hr zone.

A traffic stop was initiated and the 17-year-old novice driver was charged with stunt driving.

Her license has been suspended for seven days and her vehicle has been impounded for seven days as per the Vehicle Impoundment Program. She will be required to attend Provincial Offences Court on Dec. 9.