Chatham-Kent police say a 33-year-old woman is facing assault charges after she spat at two officers at the Chatham courthouse.

The woman was being held in police custody at the courthouse on Tuesday.

As she was being escorted from the courtroom by a police officer, she allegedly spat saliva directly at the officer.

As a result, the woman was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer and placed into a cell.

When another officer attempted to serve documents to the woman, police say she spat saliva directly at that officer as well.

The Chatham woman was arrested and charged with two counts of assault police.

She has been held in custody.