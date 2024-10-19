Man caught breaking and entering by Chatham-Kent police
A man from Blenheim has been charged after Chatham-Kent police received a report about a break and enter.
The incident happened just after noon Friday at a residence on Colborne Street in Chatham.
When officers attended the residence, they said they located a male suspect still inside the dwelling, who attempted to flee from police upon discovery.
The 39-year-old man was ultimately transported to police headquarters and held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Heavy rain leads to flooding, road closures in Metro Vancouver
A powerful atmospheric river caused street flooding in parts of Metro Vancouver Saturday, closing some roads and soaking voters headed to the polls in B.C.'s provincial election.
Parents pull children from class over presentation at Halifax area school
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
Polls open in 2024 B.C. provincial election
The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.
'Absolutely force us to close': Saskatoon business seeking donations to pay $18K in fines
Julianna Tan says her world was turned upside down when she got a letter this summer summoning her to court.
Hurricane Oscar forms off the coast of the Bahamas
Hurricane Oscar formed Saturday off the coast of the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It characterized the storm as 'tiny.'
Ontario man told to 'go back to India' explains why he shared video of the encounter online
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
Jerry Seinfeld says he no longer thinks the 'extreme left' has broken comedy
Jerry Seinfeld says he 'officially' takes back his claim that the 'extreme left' is suppressing the art of comedy.
Suspect charged in hand-scooping incident at B.C. frozen yogurt shop
Days after a man was recorded walking behind the counter at a frozen yogurt shop in Richmond, B.C., and scooping product with his hand, a suspect has been criminally charged.
Cuba gets some electricity back after major power outage left millions in the dark
Cuba's government on Saturday said that some electricity was restored on the island after one of the country's major power plants failed and left millions without electricity in an outage that started two days earlier.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Ontario man told to 'go back to India' explains why he shared video of the encounter online
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
-
Guelph, Ont. toddler finally gets desperately needed live liver transplant
"Mighty" Myles Beaulieu is on the mend after receiving a potentially life-saving liver transplant.
-
Two trailers destroyed in suspicious Cambridge fire
An arson investigation is underway after two trailers were destroyed during a fire in Cambridge.
London
-
Two dead in Norfolk County crash
Two people are dead after a motor vehicle collision in Townsend.
-
'He loved his job': Defibrillator given in honour of fallen London firefighter
Captain Bradley James Tanner of the London Fire Department (LFD) had a side job for a decade teaching people, including the London Police Service how to use defibrillators. Saturday morning, one was given in honour of the late captain.
-
Driver of mobility scooter injured in Sarnia collision
Sarnia police are investigating a collision in the area of Exmouth Street and Lambton Mall Road.
Barrie
-
Driver crashes into pole after avoiding wildlife: OPP
A driver crashed into a utility pole in Tay Township early Saturday morning after allegedly swerving to avoid wildlife that was on the road.
-
Police search for stolen pickup
OPP are searching for a reportedly stolen pickup truck in the Southern Georgian Bay region.
-
OPP reports spike in wildlife-related collisions
Police are reminding drivers to be aware of wildlife on the roads as most of them are reported late in the year.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario doctor named Family Physician of the Year
A northern Ontario doctor has been named Family Physician of the Year. The award is the highest honour a doctor can receive from the Ontario College of Family Physicians.
-
Parents pull children from class over presentation at Halifax area school
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
-
Heavy police presence in Timmins for weapons investigation
Timmins police are asking the public to avoid the area of Sixth Avenue between Cedar Street North and Pine Street North and residents to remain inside due to a weapons investigation Saturday.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Selling bait illegally nets northern Ont. man $15K in fines
A man from northwestern Ontario has his fishing licence suspended for three years and faces fines of $15,870 for illegally selling leeches and baitfish.
-
Sault police investigating motor vehicle crash involving a cyclist
Members of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service’s traffic unit are investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred earlier this week.
-
Ontario's top court orders new hearing for youth-led climate case
Ontario's top court breathed new life into a Charter challenge of the provincial government's emissions target on Thursday, a decision heralded as a major victory for the group of young people -- including 17-year-old Sophia Mathur from Greater Sudbury -- who brought the case and others looking to hold governments to account on climate change.
Ottawa
-
Lost person, 2 dogs safely located by OPP in eastern Ontario forest
A hiker and their two dogs were safely located by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) after becoming lost in a forest in eastern Ontario Friday afternoon.
-
Kingston Police increasing its presence for Queens homecoming
It's homecoming weekend at Queen's University, and after issuing $88,000 worth in fines last year, Kingston Police will once again have an increased presence on and around campus in 2024.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 18-20
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.
Toronto
-
Woman dead, three others in hospital after shooting in Brampton
A woman is dead, and three others are in hospital following a shooting in Brampton on Saturday morning.
-
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
A woman has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.
-
Faculty at Ontario's 24 public colleges support strike mandate: union
The union representing faculty at Ontario's 24 public colleges says its members have delivered a strong strike mandate.
Montreal
-
Man, woman charged in extortion cases targeting Montreal restaurants
A man and woman are facing multiple charges in connection with cases of extortion and gunfire targeting Montreal restaurants over the summer months.
-
Fearing demolition, Montreal skateboarders rally to protect DIY skatepark from city
Montreal skateboarders are rallying to protect a Do-It-Yourself skatepark known as Project 45 from what the city has said are plans to redevelop the space but skaters fear are plans to demolish what makes it unique.
-
Notre-Dame Basilica undergoes $50 million restoration
Stone by stone, Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica is getting a major makeover. “We’ve now started the dismantling of the east tower,” explains Project Manager Hugo Latremouille. “It’s around 2,000 stones per tower.”
Winnipeg
-
'It can bring me anywhere': Manitoba athletes learn lifelong lessons while on Australia trip for a taekwondo tournament
After a few plane rides that took them to another hemisphere on the other side of the world, eight young athletes representing Manitoba had the opportunity of a lifetime to compete and grow as individuals.
-
Winnipeg bouncer arrested after woman assaulted at downtown bar
Winnipeg police arrested a 42-year-old man Friday in connection to an assault at a downtown bar in the 400 block of Main Street.
-
Winnipeg mayor calls for fourth emergency service focused on mental health
Winnipeg’s mayor is looking to create a fourth emergency service that would respond to mental health calls and wouldn’t require police.
Edmonton
-
18 young Albertans died while receiving child intervention services since April. 16 were Indigenous.
Data from Alberta’s Ministry of Children and Family Services shows that 89 per cent of young people who have died while receiving child intervention services this year were Indigenous.
-
Heavy police presence in Louis Bull First Nation
Maskwacis RCMP are on scene at an incident in the Louis Bull First Nations townsite Saturday morning.
-
'This is a huge mistake': Bill 20 rules on local political parties revealed
Alberta municipalities are getting their first look at new rules around local political parties and how they will be funded – and they don't like what they see.
Calgary
-
'Speechless': Community comes together to support family with terminally ill child
On Saturday, community members from Country Lane Estates RV Resort raised approximately $4,500 for Katie Zipser and Brendon MacLeod, and their 10-month-old son Tucker.
-
18 young Albertans died while receiving child intervention services since April. 16 were Indigenous.
Data from Alberta’s Ministry of Children and Family Services shows that 89 per cent of young people who have died while receiving child intervention services this year were Indigenous.
-
ATP kicks off 50th anniversary season with hugely human Irish dramedy The Seafarer
Alberta Theatre Projects transformed the Martha Cohen Theatre into an Irish living room to kick off its 50th anniversary season Friday night, and all that was missing was a touch of whiskey tucked into the cup holder.
Regina
-
Public school board trustee candidate forum hopes to increase electorate participation in local schools
A Regina Public School Trustee candidate forum hopes to increase participation in governance at the local level.
-
Sask. election FAQ: What you need to know ahead of Oct. 28
Voting day in Saskatchewan’s provincial election is fast approaching. Here's everything need to know before casting your ballot.
-
Concerns roll in on Sask. Party's proposed change room policy, Scott Moe defends plan
Concerns surrounding Saskatchewan Party Leader’s Scott Moe’s proposed change room policy continue to roll in.
Vancouver
-
Heavy rain leads to flooding, road closures in Metro Vancouver
A powerful atmospheric river caused street flooding in parts of Metro Vancouver Saturday, closing some roads and soaking voters headed to the polls in B.C.'s provincial election.
-
Where will B.C.'s election be won or lost? Here are five bellwether ridings to watch
British Columbia voters are heading to the polls, and political podcast co-host Mike McDonald says he is watching five ridings as bellwethers.
-
Where to watch B.C. election results on Saturday
CTV News Vancouver will have special coverage of B.C.’s 43rd general election on Saturday evening, with live results and analysis.
Vancouver Island
-
Where will B.C.'s election be won or lost? Here are five bellwether ridings to watch
British Columbia voters are heading to the polls, and political podcast co-host Mike McDonald says he is watching five ridings as bellwethers.
-
Polls open in 2024 B.C. provincial election
The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.
-
Conservatives' stunning rise leaves B.C. voters with a once-unimaginable choice
The B.C. Conservatives, whose party won less than two per cent of the vote last election, stand on the brink of forming government or, at least, becoming the official Opposition, with Leader John Rustad challenging New Democrat incumbent David Eby to be premier.
Atlantic
-
Municipal elections held across Nova Scotia Saturday
Nova Scotians will head to the polls Saturday as municipal elections are held across the province.
-
Parents pull children from class over presentation at Halifax area school
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
-
Annual yard sale in Salisbury, N.B., continues to give back to the community
For the fourth year, Recollections by Jazz Antique Mall's parking lot has been taken over by a yard sale that aims to give back to two local food banks.
N.L.
-
Is it pickled fat? Pierogi? Newfoundland 'blobster' expert eyeing weird beach goo
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
-
Algae and a prayer: N.L. town studying whether seaweed can help offset massive water treatment bill
Facing a massive bill and a looming federal deadline, town officials in Conception Bay South, N.L. are turning to algae for water filtration help.
-
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.