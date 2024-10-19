WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Man caught breaking and entering by Chatham-Kent police

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    A man from Blenheim has been charged after Chatham-Kent police received a report about a break and enter.

    The incident happened just after noon Friday at a residence on Colborne Street in Chatham.

    When officers attended the residence, they said they located a male suspect still inside the dwelling, who attempted to flee from police upon discovery.

    The 39-year-old man was ultimately transported to police headquarters and held in custody pending a bail hearing.

