

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say they have arrested a man related to the homicide a 31-year-old Windsor woman.

Officers were called to an apartment building at the corner of University Avenue West and McKay Avenue for a report of a sudden death on June 10 around 8 p.m.

Police say the victim was Autumn Taggart (also known as Maya Madolyn).

On Friday, man was arrested without incident in relation to this investigation.

He faces numerous charges, including one count of first degree murder.

Investigators are not currently seeking any other suspects in relation to this homicide investigation.

The case remains under active investigation by the Major Crimes Branch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com