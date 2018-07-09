

Three people have been displaced but no one was injured following a house fire in Kingsville Sunday evening.

The fire began just before 8:30 p.m. at a home on Road 7-E.

The single storey home was engulfed in flames and destroyed leaving three people displaced.

Total damages are said to be around $200,000 with the cause being listed as accidental.

Fire officials say the fire was caused by an outdoor fryer.