No injuries in Kingsville house fire
A home in Kingsville is destroyed by fire on Sunday, July 8, 2018. (Kingsville Fire Department)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, July 9, 2018 6:49AM EDT
Three people have been displaced but no one was injured following a house fire in Kingsville Sunday evening.
The fire began just before 8:30 p.m. at a home on Road 7-E.
The single storey home was engulfed in flames and destroyed leaving three people displaced.
Total damages are said to be around $200,000 with the cause being listed as accidental.
Fire officials say the fire was caused by an outdoor fryer.