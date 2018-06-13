

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have seized several items from the scene of a homicide of a 31-year-old woman.

Officers were called to an apartment building located at the corner of University Avenue West and McKay Avenue for a report of a sudden death on June 10 around 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, police confirmed a woman was deceased inside an apartment unit.

Police believed the death was suspicious in nature and the residence was held as a potential crime scene.

On Monday, an autopsy was conducted and investigators with the Major Crimes Branch decided to classify this as a homicide case.

The victim has been identified as a 31-year-old woman from Windsor, but police are not releasing her name.

Police said Wednesday that investigators from the Forensic Identification Unit have processed the scene.

Several items were seized for further investigation and the crime scene has since been released.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Branch continue to actively investigate this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.