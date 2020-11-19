WINDSOR, ONT. -- iHeartRadio Canada has announced the rebranding of two Windsor radio stations.

The company revealed Thursday, 89X will rebrand to PURE COUNTRY 89 and 93.9 THE RIVER is switching to 93.9 VIRGIN RADIO.

Both stations began broadcasting their new formats on Thursday.

Starting today, PURE COUNTRY 89 will play 10,000 songs in a row from today’s biggest country music artists.

Windsor’s New #1 Hit Music Station 93.9 VIRGIN RADIO kicks off with back-to-back sets of 93 minutes of non-stop hit music from the world’s hottest artists.

PURE COUNTRY 89 is available for listening at 88.7FM and online at iHeartRadio.ca/PureCountry/Windsor. 93.9 VIRGIN RADIO Windsor is available for listening at 93.9 FM and online at iHeartRadio.ca/VirginRadio/Windsor. Both stations are available via audio live stream on iHeartRadio.ca and the iHeartRadio Canada app and through Alexa, Siri, and Google Home smart speakers.