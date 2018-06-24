

CTV Windsor





A renewed search of a west Windsor neighbourhood has so far not resulted in solving the murder of a young mom.

The body of 31-year-old Autumn Taggart, who also goes by Maya Madolyn, was found inside her apartment on June 10.

Police say Taggart died of blunt force trauma to her body and they believe her 9-year-old was home at the time of the death.

Investigators are specifically looking for information about a dark-coloured SUV parked in the rear lot between 2 and 7 a.m. on June 10.

Police admit they are concerned Windsorites might be confusing this murder investigation with another one that happened last week.

On Wednesday, a 66-year-old man was found dead inside his home at 1497 Everts Ave.

In this case, police say the man died from "obvious signs of trauma."

They have now charged the man's son, 38-year-old David Sura with first-degree murder.

Police are worried the public might be getting the two homicides confused.

“Sometimes the public can confuse that, and say 'Oh, I did hear Windsor police were investigating a homicide but I heard someone was in custody,’ and we want all of the community to be aware, this is a separate investigation, a separate homicide investigation,” said Sgt. Steve Betteridge.