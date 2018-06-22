

Windsor police are releasing the identity and a photo of a 31-year-old woman in the city’s fourth homicide investigation of the year.

Police say the female victim from Windsor was Autumn Taggart (also known as Maya Madolyn).

On Sunday June 10, at approximately 8 p.m., patrol officers were called to an apartment building located at the corner of University Avenue West and McKay Avenue for a report of a sudden death.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Branch continue to actively investigate this homicide.

Investigators say they are releasing her name and photograph in hopes of generating information in regards to this homicide investigation.

Taggart lived in her apartment unit located at the corner of McKay Avenue and University Avenue West.

Investigators believe that her 9-year-old child was inside the residence when the homicide occurred.

Police say sometimes it is the tiniest piece of information that can assist officers to solve an investigation.

In an effort to engage those who may not follow traditional and social media, the Windsor Police Service will have the Mobile Command Post deployed to the intersection of McKay Avenue and University Avenue West on Saturday June 23 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Officers will be canvassing the neighbourhood again in effort to further the investigation.

Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Staff Sergeant Ted Novak will be at the Mobile Command Post on Saturday and is scheduled to provide a media update at 12 p.m.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.