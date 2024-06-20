Man arrested for assaulting youth: Chatham-Kent police

A Chatham-Kent man is charged with assault after an incident involving a youth.

Just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to King Street east where they said a youth was riding a scooter through a parking lot, when a man began to yell.

According to police, the man picked up a discarded piece of wood and threw it at the youth, resulting in minor physical injury.

Officers were able to find the man not far away and learned he was bound by release conditions, prohibiting him from being outside during that time and possessing any weapons.

A 50-year-old man was arrested and taken to police headquarters where he was held pending a bail hearing and charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.