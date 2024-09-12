WINDSOR
    • Man arrested after allegedly brandishing hunting knife: Police

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham-Kent in March, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham-Kent in March, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    The Chatham-Kent Police Service has arrested a man following a weapons investigation in Blenheim.

    Just before 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to an incident on Stanley Street.

    Officers said a man, who was showing a hunting knife, allegedly chased a woman inside a business.

    Police added the man then went into a home on the same street without permission. The suspect allegedly threatened the homeowner when asked to leave.

    “Officers quickly arrived on the scene and with the assistance of a conducted energy weapon, the man was taken into custody without incident,” read a news release.

    A 37-year-old Ridgetown man is facing charges of break and enter, uttering threats and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

