Man arrested after allegedly brandishing hunting knife: Police

The Chatham-Kent Police Service has arrested a man following a weapons investigation in Blenheim.

Just before 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to an incident on Stanley Street.

Officers said a man, who was showing a hunting knife, allegedly chased a woman inside a business.

Police added the man then went into a home on the same street without permission. The suspect allegedly threatened the homeowner when asked to leave.

“Officers quickly arrived on the scene and with the assistance of a conducted energy weapon, the man was taken into custody without incident,” read a news release.

A 37-year-old Ridgetown man is facing charges of break and enter, uttering threats and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.