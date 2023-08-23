Malique Calloo extradited to Windsor to face first-degree murder charge

One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives has been extradited from Michigan to Windsor, where he will stand trial for first-degree murder.

Members of the Windsor Police Service took custody of Malique Calloo at the Canada-U.S. border earlier Wednesday.

The 27-year-old suspect is expected to be arraigned in Ontario Criminal Court on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Calloo, who was included in the Bolo Program’s top 25 most wanted fugitives list, was arrested by the United States Marshals Service on July 23, 2023.

The Windsor Police’s Major Crimes Unit and the Ontario Provincial Police-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad located Calloo in Michigan and worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to coordinate the arrest.

The mother of Daniel Squalls said she and her family are "elated" after learning one of Canada's most wanted fugitives, accused of firing the gun that took the 24-year-old's life, has finally been captured.

Daniel Squalls, left, and his mother Tylina Squalls, right. (Source: Tylina Squalls, Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Calloo was wanted in connection to the murder of Daniel Squalls, who was fatally shot in the 800 block of Hanna Street East on Nov. 28, 2022. Police are investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a 26-year-old man in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

In July 2023, charges against a separate individual originally believed to be associated with the murder were stayed due to a lack of evidence.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477(TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.