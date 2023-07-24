Mother of murder victim 'elated' after nine-month search for prime suspect ends

The mother of Daniel Squalls said she and her family are "elated" after learning one of Canada's most wanted fugitives, accused of firing the gun that took the 24-year-old's life, has finally been captured.

"It's just a relief because we were all giving up hope a little bit," said Tylina Squalls.

Malique Calloo, 27, was captured Sunday around 11 a.m. by U.S. Marshals in a Detroit suburb, investigators said during a news conference Monday.

The arrest was made through a "collaborative effort" between U.S. authorities, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Windsor Police Service.

Calloo is the prime suspect in the murder investigation of Daniel Squalls. Police said he was shot on the 800-block of Hanna Street East, near Parent Avenue, on November 28, 2022.

The search lasted nine months, leading to Calloo — wanted for first-degree murder —being added to the Be On the Look Out (BOLO) program’s top 25 most wanted list earlier this year.

Tylina Squalls said police investigators called her Sunday morning to let her know that Calloo had been captured.

"I shouted, I jumped, I cried," she said. "I'm just so excited right now. Daniel's finally going to get justice."

Malique Calloo, 27, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Detroit on July 23, 2023. (Source: Windsor Police Service)

Earlier this month, charges against a separate individual originally believed to be associated with the murder were stayed due to a lack of evidence.

But according to Windsor police Staff Sgt. Joe Faddoul, the lead investigator assigned to this case, there is "little doubt" of Calloo's direct involvement in the shooting.

"Between nine months of investigation, video surveillance, eyewitnesses, and forensic evidence," said Faddoul.

When asked about the $6,000 reward which had been issued for information leading to Calloo's arrest. Faddoul said the police force received some tips but they "haven't been as abundant as what you would think."

He added the circumstances of this case highlight the need for high-risk offenders to remain jail.

"Calloo was out on pending charges for violent offences when the murder occurred in November," said Faddoul, adding their investigation into this case does not stop here. "There is no doubt in my mind that people have helped him evade capture for nine months. This could not have been done by himself. We will continue this investigation into anybody that assisted Mr. Calloo in any sort of way to avoid capture."

Windsor police Staff Sgt. Joe Faddoul, seen on July 24, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

As for the victim's mother, she said her family is just happy to see justice take one major step forward in this case.

"I have a picture [of Daniel] in my car... His daughter looks just like him, acts just like him, and she's so special. It just reminds me more and more everyday of who he is," said Tylina. "I live my life for my kids. Missing one is very difficult."

Calloo appeared in a U.S. court Monday to be arraigned. Windsor police investigators told CTV News they are waiting to find out if Calloo has waived extradition.