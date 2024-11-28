WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor Spitfires take big win on home ice

    The Windsor Spitfires celebrate their win over the Saginaw Spirit in Saginaw, Mich. on Sept. 25, 2024. (Source: Ontario Hockey League/X) The Windsor Spitfires celebrate their win over the Saginaw Spirit in Saginaw, Mich. on Sept. 25, 2024. (Source: Ontario Hockey League/X)
    Share

    The Windsor Spitfires walked away with a big 7-2 win over the Saginaw Spirit on home ice Wednesday night.

    The lead was established in the first period as Ryan Abraham, Ilya Protas and Owen Outwater all scored.

    After the three added tallies to the board, Spirit goaltender Kaleb Papineau was replaced by Sammy DiBlasi.

    In the second period, Protas pocketed another and Ethan Belchetz scored his first, bringing the score to 5-0.

    Saginaw was down in the third, looking to make a comeback against the Spits’ five goal lead. Before they could add any points to the board, Liam Greentree brought Windsor’s lead to six.

    The Spirit scored two back-to-back before Abraham found the back of the net with his second of the game, securing the final score of 7-2 for the Spits’ victory.

    Windsor’s goalie, Joey Costanzo, had 31 saves on 33 shots.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News