Windsor Spitfires take big win on home ice
The Windsor Spitfires walked away with a big 7-2 win over the Saginaw Spirit on home ice Wednesday night.
The lead was established in the first period as Ryan Abraham, Ilya Protas and Owen Outwater all scored.
After the three added tallies to the board, Spirit goaltender Kaleb Papineau was replaced by Sammy DiBlasi.
In the second period, Protas pocketed another and Ethan Belchetz scored his first, bringing the score to 5-0.
Saginaw was down in the third, looking to make a comeback against the Spits’ five goal lead. Before they could add any points to the board, Liam Greentree brought Windsor’s lead to six.
The Spirit scored two back-to-back before Abraham found the back of the net with his second of the game, securing the final score of 7-2 for the Spits’ victory.
Windsor’s goalie, Joey Costanzo, had 31 saves on 33 shots.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Investigates 'Let me rot in Canada,' pleads Canadian ISIS suspect from secret Syrian prison
W5's Avery Haines tells the story of Jack Letts, a Canadian Muslim convert in a Syrian jail, accused of being a member of ISIS. In part two of a three-part investigation, Haines speaks with Letts, who issues a plea to return to Canada to face justice.
DEVELOPING Lebanon says 2 hurt as Israeli troops fire on people returning south after truce with Hezbollah
At least two people were wounded by Israeli fire in southern Lebanon on Thursday, according to state media. The Israeli military said it had fired at people trying to return to certain areas on the second day of a ceasefire with the Hezbollah militant group.
Dementia may arrive a decade earlier in men at high risk for heart disease, study finds
Being at higher risk of heart disease may cause dementia to appear in men a decade before it will occur in similarly at-risk women, a new study found.
Latest 'massive' Russian aerial attack cuts power to 1 million homes in Ukraine
Russia conducted a 'massive' attack against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Thursday, firing nearly 200 missiles and drones and leaving more than a million households without power, Ukrainian officials said.
A social media ban for under-16s passes the Australian Senate and will soon be a world-first law
A social media ban for children under 16 passed the Australian Senate Thursday and will soon become a world-first law.
DEVELOPING Liberals, NDP expected to pass GST holiday in House of Commons today, without $250 rebate
Legislation to create a two-month-long GST holiday is expected to pass today after the federal finance minister separated the GST break from a promise to also send $250 to most working Canadians in the spring.
Ford pushes for 'more proactive' border action after Trudeau meets with premiers about Trump
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on the federal government to 'take a more proactive approach at the border' following a call Wednesday night between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and all 13 premiers to discuss U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's tariff threat.
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller could have as many as 100 victims, lawyer says
A Quebec judge is hearing arguments this week in a class-action lawsuit application against Montreal billionaire Robert Miller over allegations he paid minors for sex.
It's expensive to visit the Maldives. Now it's more expensive to leave, too
The Indian Ocean archipelago nation of the Maldives, known for its white sand beaches and coral reefs, has just increased the price it costs to leave.
Kitchener
-
One dead, another hurt in Cambridge shooting
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Cambridge.
-
Man living in Kitchener, Ont. alleged to be involved in massive data breach
A man accused in a massive data breach, impacting several large international companies, has been located in Kitchener, Ont.
-
'My dear Carmel': Lost letters returned to 103-year-old Guelph, Ont. woman
A young history buff was able to reunite a Guelph, Ont. woman with letters written by her husband almost 80 years ago.
London
-
Council hikes property tax, water, and sewer bills over $300 on average London home
Seemingly defeated by the tough financial situation facing city hall and its municipally funded agencies, council used the final day of budget deliberations to explain their reasons behind a steep property tax increase in the 2025 Budget Update.
-
Council shares lessons learned after 'flame train' fiasco
A new report to London City Council outlines lessons learned and the cost of the ‘flame train’ that rolled through the downtown this past spring.
-
Labatt offering reward for return of stolen sign
The iconic ‘Labatt’ sign is still missing from Labatt Park, and the company wants your help.
Barrie
-
'Intense bands of lake-effect snow' expected in Muskoka: Environment Canada
Lake-effect snow expected to dump 30 centimetres on Muskoka region by Friday night
-
One child injured after school bus crashes into ditch
Twenty students were on a school bus that slid off the road into a ditch Wednesday morning.
-
Armed home invasion under investigation, 3 suspects at large
South Simcoe police are investigating a report of an armed home invasion in Bradford West Gwillimbury involving three suspects.
Northern Ontario
-
Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. After NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.
-
Suspect ignited propane cannister explosion at ex-partner's residence in Kapuskasing, Ont.
A 30-year-old who was on probation has been charged with arson and causing an explosion in a case of intimate partner violence in Kapuskasing on Tuesday.
-
'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Bad weather closes Hwy. 17 west of the Sault
Highway 17 from Batchawana Bay to Wawa is closed Wednesday due to poor weather conditions
-
Financial woes have Sault museum struggling to survive
Budget talk in Sault Ste. Marie has included the worsening financial state of the local museum, with board officials saying they could only have a few years remaining.
-
Police seize $1M in drugs in northwestern Ont. bust
Suspects from Alberta and B.C. are in custody after Ontario Provincial Police made a massive drug bust at a rental unit near Kenora, Ont.
Ottawa
-
Here's when it'll start to snow this Thursday
Snow is in the forecast for Ottawa this Thursday.
-
Canada Post strike keeping woman stuck in Ottawa as she waits for U.S. visa
A Canadian woman who applied for a special visa to accept a job in the U.S. says she's been stuck in Ottawa for two weeks, not knowing when her application will be delivered because Canada Post workers are on strike.
-
Ottawa man charged with attempted murder, assaulting police in Orléans attack
The Ottawa Police Service has laid charges against a 33-year-old man involved in allegedly assaulting five people before being shot by police in a parking lot near Place D'Orléans Shopping Mall earlier this month.
Toronto
-
Toronto woman injured after falling out of wheelchair provided by Air Canada, husband says
What could have possibly been Sheila Rizzuto’s last vacation ever was ruined after she fell out of an Air Canada-provided wheelchair and badly injured herself, according to her husband.
-
Ontario family says dream renovation project has become their 'worst nightmare'
A Whitby family says a home renovation project has turned into their 'worst nightmare,' as construction continues into its 17th straight month.
-
Man accused of firing at vehicles on Hwy. 401 arrested after attempted carjackings, shootings in Toronto’s east end
A man accused of shooting at vehicles on Highway 401 has been arrested in Toronto after he allegedly committed “multiple attempted carjackings and shootings” in the city’s east end Wednesday night, including one that left a man critically injured.
Montreal
-
Montreal North under boil-water advisory
A precautionary boil-water advisory was issued for the entire Montreal North borough due to a cut in water supply and a drop in water pressure.
-
Boeing plane makes emergency landing at Montreal's Mirabel airport after landing gear malfunction
No injuries were reported after a Boeing 737 was forced to divert to Mirabel airport after the aircraft experienced a technical issue with the landing gear.
-
Suzuki scores in OT to give the Canadiens a 4-3 victory over the Blue Jackets
Nick Suzuki scored 44 seconds into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Wednesday night, snapping a two-game skid.
Winnipeg
-
'It's been very hectic': Retailers brace for busy shopping season without Canada Post
Some businesses worry they have been left holding the bag as the Canada Post strike continues just days away from Black Friday.
-
Two men randomly stabbed at Polo Park, one person arrested
Two men were randomly stabbed at CF Polo Park Mall Tuesday and police have one person in custody.
-
More charges laid against pair involved in animal cruelty investigation: Winnipeg police
Warning: This story contains disturbing details. Discretion is advised. Winnipeg police have laid additional charges against two Winnipeggers charged with animal cruelty after videos of animals being tortured and killed were uploaded to the dark web.
Edmonton
-
Woman accused in drowning of girl on Alberta lake denied bail
The woman accused in the drowning death of a five-year-old girl in an Alberta lake has been denied bail.
-
Ford pushes for 'more proactive' border action after Trudeau meets with premiers about Trump
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on the federal government to 'take a more proactive approach at the border' following a call Wednesday night between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and all 13 premiers to discuss U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's tariff threat.
-
Edmonton soldier working for NATO dies from 'non-operational' medical complications
An Edmonton-based former commanding officer of a Canadian Armed Forces engineering regiment has died in Europe, the Department of National Defence said in a media release on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Calgary man dead following tragic incident while helping stranded driver
A man died after being pinned under a vehicle while trying to help another motorist in northwest Calgary.
-
Calgarian warns others after methanol poisoning blamed for tourist deaths abroad
A Calgary woman is warning others about the dangers of methanol poisoning, which is suspected of killing several tourists in Laos this month.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in southwest Calgary
Calgary police say a man died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle in the southwest.
Regina
-
Jury hears defence's closing arguments in sexual assault case against Regina chiropractor
The defense presented their closing arguments to a jury in the case of a Regina-based chiropractor charged of sexual assault Wednesday afternoon.
-
'I love the atmosphere': Sole Sask. barrel racer ready to represent province at Agribition Rodeo
Karli Cowie, 24, is a professional barrel racer from the small community of Mankota, Sask., and is the only competitor from the province who will compete this week at Agribition’s Maple Leaf Finals Rodeo.
-
'The premier owes my children an apology': MLA Jared Clarke criticizes Sask. Party's stance on transgender youth
NDP MLA Jared Clarke took his opportunity to put Premier Scott Moe and the Saskatchewan Party on blast Tuesday – criticizing the party's campaign promise of a change room policy while explaining the effect it had on his own children.
Vancouver
-
Crew working on Jodi Henrickson documentary notifies B.C. police of possible evidence
Homicide investigators visited Bowen Island over the weekend after B.C. filmmakers working on a documentary about the 2009 disappearance of Jodi Henrickson turned up potential evidence in the cold case.
-
B.C. mom laments 'false hope' as major crime unit declines to reinvestigate daughter's death
A Vancouver Island woman who lost her child in 2021 said she wants an apology from Victoria's police chief, after she was given the impression major crime investigators were actively looking into her daughter's death.
-
Fares would need to jump 30% for BC Ferries to 'simply keep up': CEO
The head of BC Ferries admits there is so much demand on the corporation and its fleet that resources are pushed "to their limits," and a mammoth increase in ticket prices is needed to keep it running.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. mom laments 'false hope' as major crime unit declines to reinvestigate daughter's death
A Vancouver Island woman who lost her child in 2021 said she wants an apology from Victoria's police chief, after she was given the impression major crime investigators were actively looking into her daughter's death.
-
Fares would need to jump 30% for BC Ferries to 'simply keep up': CEO
The head of BC Ferries admits there is so much demand on the corporation and its fleet that resources are pushed "to their limits," and a mammoth increase in ticket prices is needed to keep it running.
-
B.C. legislature not returning until Feb. 18 for throne speech
B.C. Premier David Eby's cabinet gave him a warm welcome as he entered the room for their first meeting today.
Atlantic
-
First significant snow of the season for parts of the Maritimes Thursday, Friday
A low-pressure system moving up the eastern seaboard of the United States is forecasted to bring a mixture of snow and rain into the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday.
-
Tariff concerns focus of meeting between premiers and Prime Minister
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet virtually with the nation’s premiers Wednesday night to discuss President-Elect Donald Trump’s intent to implement a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Canada when he takes office if border issues are not addressed.
-
N.S. Liberal Leader loses seat to PC candidate, trails just 14 votes
It appears Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill has lost his seat to Progressive Conservative candidate Nick Hilton – by just 14 votes.
N.L.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.