Windsor Spitfires take big win on home ice

The Windsor Spitfires walked away with a big 7-2 win over the Saginaw Spirit on home ice Wednesday night.

The lead was established in the first period as Ryan Abraham, Ilya Protas and Owen Outwater all scored.

After the three added tallies to the board, Spirit goaltender Kaleb Papineau was replaced by Sammy DiBlasi.

In the second period, Protas pocketed another and Ethan Belchetz scored his first, bringing the score to 5-0.

Saginaw was down in the third, looking to make a comeback against the Spits’ five goal lead. Before they could add any points to the board, Liam Greentree brought Windsor’s lead to six.

The Spirit scored two back-to-back before Abraham found the back of the net with his second of the game, securing the final score of 7-2 for the Spits’ victory.

Windsor’s goalie, Joey Costanzo, had 31 saves on 33 shots.