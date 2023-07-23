One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Michigan

Windsor police say one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives has been arrested.

Malique Calloo was taken into custody in Michigan Sunday by members of the United States Marshal Service, Windsor police said in a statement.

The 27-year-old was wanted by the Windsor Police Service for first-degree murder in connection with the death of Daniel Squalls. The 24-year-old victim was shot in the 800 block of Hanna Street East on Nov. 28, 2022.

Members of the WPS Major Crimes Unit and the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad found Calloo in Michigan and worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to coordinate the arrest.

Calloo was added to the Be On the Look Out (BOLO) program’s top 25 most wanted list earlier this year. A reward of up to $6,000 was offered for information leading to his arrest.

“I want to commend the exceptional teamwork among partners and the persistence of our investigators, who never gave up on this case,” said Windsor police chief Jason Bellaire. “I also want to thank both the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance in arresting Calloo and our BOLO partners for their continued commitment to keeping our communities safe. It is our hope this arrest will help to bring some degree of closure to the victim’s family.”

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com