Windsor

    • Lumley named to 2024 Canadian Paralympic team

    Brett Lumley. (Source: University of Windsor) Brett Lumley. (Source: University of Windsor)
    A Lancer track and field coach has been named to the 2024 Canadian Paralympic team.

    As announced by Athletics Canada, Brett Lumley is one of four event coaches named to the Canadian team that includes 10 men and 10 women.

    “I am honoured to represent Canada in Paris, to work with this very talented and motived team, supporting them as they pursue their push to the podium. My years at the University of Windsor has provided the platform in which I have been able to hone my coaching skills. I appreciate and acknowledge the support that is continually provided by the entire Lancer family," said Lumley.

    His portfolio includes the jumps and throws, in addition to the 4 x100m universal relay and will be working directly with eight of the 10 athletes.

    The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will take place from Aug. 28 to – Sept. 8, and overall Team Canada is expected to send approximately 130 athletes.

