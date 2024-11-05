Next step launching in Pelissier Street housing plan

A Pelissier Street parking lot is one step closer to becoming housing.

The City of Windsor is launching the Expression of Interest (EOI) for the Pelissier Street parking lot as the next step in the City’s Housing Solutions Made for Windsor strategy.

This latest municipal property covers 32,234 square feet (0.74 acres) between Wyandotte Street West and Elliott Street in downtown Windsor.

City officials said with the potential to host medium-profile, mixed-use or residential buildings, this site invites developers to envision a dynamic space that could blend residential units with lively ground-floor commercial spaces.

“This is another prime location in the core, and we are committed to seeing it developed in a way that makes a difference where it is needed. There will always be challenges as part of this work that we’re doing … but today is about celebrating another opportunity that will help us thrive,” said Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino.

The parking lot has 360 feet of frontage along Pelissier Street. It is one of several municipal properties identified for the city’s immediate potential to support diverse future housing needs and encourage additional investments and development in strategic areas, including downtown revitalization as part of the Strengthen the Core plan.

Mayor Drew Dilkens said the announcement of the EOI represents a significant step in Windsor’s journey to align housing options and supply with unprecedented economic development and population growth.

“By inviting developers to submit innovative proposals for this site, we continue working towards a solution that directly supports our housing strategy, increasing housing supply while promoting community-focused development,” said Dilkens.

Through this EOI, developers are invited to submit proposals that reflect Windsor’s commitment to sustainable, inclusive, and community-oriented housing.

Proposals will be accepted from Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, through Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. Interested developers can access detailed proposal requirements and information at the Housing Development – Pelissier Street Parking Lot: EOI 106-24 webpage.