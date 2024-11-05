Thinking of tossing your post-Halloween pumpkins in a natural area? It’s harmful and illegal, says ERCA

Some Windsor-Essex residents may think their old jack-o'-lanterns make a tasty post-Halloween treat for wildlife, but the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) says dumping pumpkins in natural areas does more harm than good.

A social media campaign, which started around 2020, encouraged people to discard their pumpkins in natural areas for animals to eat.

But according to Danielle Stuebing of the conservation authority, well-meaning pumpkin piles can disrupt the delicate ecosystem.

"Pumpkins could be moldy. If wildlife ingested that, it could make them sick. Their systems aren't used to eating these kinds of things," she said.

“Nature provides everything that wildlife in these areas need, so introducing something like pumpkins, which wouldn’t naturally be in their diet, could be harmful to them."

Pumpkins don’t just disrupt local diets. They can also sprout in unexpected places.

“If pumpkin seeds lay dormant and then start sprouting, this beautiful natural area could unexpectedly turn into a pumpkin patch, which is not what’s intended in these native Carolinian woodlots," Stuebing said.

ERCA doesn’t just discourage people from leaving their pumpkins in conservation areas.

Officials say it’s against the law.

“Dumping anything in conservation areas is illegal and can also encourage others to dump additional,” said Stuebing, adding it requires ERCA staff to step away from their work to clean up the mess.

“There are some private farms or wildlife sanctuaries where animals, perhaps accustomed to being fed by humans, would welcome pumpkins," Stuebing said.

"Some municipalities also have post-Halloween pumpkin parades that welcome used jack-o'-lanterns."

The best way to help local ecosystems, she added, is to leave them as undisturbed as possible.

"You can also compost your pumpkin if you have a green cone composter or digester in your backyard," said Stuebing.

"Alternatively, put it out with your yard waste."