Sarah Parks Horsemanship gearing up for Christmas on the Farm

Families looking to spend quality Christmas time together have a new option this year.

“What we are looking to do is create real, genuine and unique county experiences for people who wouldn’t normally have them,” said Maggie Durocher, Windsor Parade Corporation Organizer who is spearheading this year’s Christmas on the Farm.

The Sarah Parks Horsemanship in Amherstburg will feature an Elf School, visits from Santa, stories with Mrs. Claus, outdoor fires for making s'mores and barbequing hotdogs, a peppermint forest, reindeer games and photo opportunities and rides with the ponies.

The Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport contributing $20,000 this year.

The event starts Nov. 15 through Dec. 15, excluding Windsor Parade dates of Nov. 23, Dec. 7, and Dec. 14.

Hours of operation are Fridays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost is $5 per person or $15 per family.

All guests are invited to park at Malden Centre Park located at 5460 Essex County Rd, 20, Amherstburg, where a complimentary shuttle will take you to the farm 1.6 kilometres away.

According to the farm’s owner, area residents are not the only ones looking forward to the event.

“Through the holidays, the horses really miss seeing people,” said Sarah Parks. “This is going to be really fun for them to get love and attention.”