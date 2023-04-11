Look familiar? CKPS asking for help identifying person outside Little Caesars Pizza

Chatham-Kent police are looking for help identifying this individual related to a mischief investigation at a local pizza place.

Police say the mischief took place on April 5 around 11 p.m. at Little Caesars Pizza on St. Clair Street in Chatham.

If you have any info to assist, contact Cst Nicholas Walls @ nicholasw@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600. OR @ckcrimestoppers @ 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/9bfxrvNTjg — Chatham-Kent Police (@CKPSMedia) April 11, 2023

If you have any information to assist with this investigation, please contact Const. Nicholas Walls at nicholasw@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.