WINDSOR, ONT. -- Plenty of entertainment is on tap for this weekend’s street closures in downtown Windsor, thanks to the University of Windsor’s School of Creative Arts and the Downtown Windsor BIA.

Windsor duo Dane Roberts and Madeline Doornaert, Coffee House Combo, the Colin Gronert trio, Abridged Opera and Border City Collective are all scheduled to perform.

Other entertainers featured include Ted Hogan, Mark Calcott, the Russ Macklem Trio, Organization Jazz Trio, the Bennett Grenier Trio, Andrew Seguin and Mackenzie Beltram.

“We started this with a long weekend, back on Canada Day,” says DWBIA chair Brian Yeomans. “We’re excited to see the people coming downtown for another long weekend in the core.”

Aside from music, aerial artists on silks will also be entertaining patio-goers.

Entertainment primarily runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., and there are some mid-afternoon performances on the weekend.

Streets are closed from 5 p.m. Sept. 4 to 11 p.m. Sept. 7.