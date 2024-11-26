CPKC Holiday Train lights up Windsor

The CPKC Holiday Train lit up faces as it rolled into the city on Monday evening.

For over an hour, dazzling lights strung across the train provided a show for the hundreds who lined the rail yard along Janette Avenue.

Amanda Mastronardi, a Windsor resident and massive fan of the holidays, said the annual event is a positive way to bring people together.

"I think it's beautiful! It's a great way for the community to get together and you know celebrate something fun and festive, especially at a time where things aren't especially great," Mastronardi said.

Musicians, American Authors and KT Tunstall performed on a built-in stage installed along one of the train cars.

The train rolls through many Canadian communities each year with the goal of spreading holiday cheer.

Richard Bamberry and his daughter Serafina, travelled to the tracks with the rest of their family to take in the experience.

Serafina said “all of the lights” were her favourite part about the train.

The older Bamberry was appreciative of Windsor being among the many stops on the North American routes.

“To see Serafina just be so excited, and I mean something so simple as lights on a train, we’re glad that it passes through Windsor every year,” he said.

CPKC said it makes donations to local food banks at each stop, and representatives from the Windsor Essex Food Bank collected donations at the event.

The CPKC Holiday Train made its annual stop in Windsor on Nov. 25, 2024. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)