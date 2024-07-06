Local pizza maker nominated for world's 100 best wants Windsor 'at the table' with New York and Chicago pizza

After earning awards for Canada's best pizza chef in Canada and top-five positions in competitions across North America, Dean Litster is in the running to be recognized on an international stage.

Litster, the 38-year-old owner of Armando's pizzerias in Amherstburg and Leamington, is on a list of 201 pizza chefs who have been nominated for The Best Chef's list of "Top 100" pizza makers.

The list consists of last year's Top 100 winners combined with 101 new contenders who received nominations from a panel of food professionals.

"About three weeks ago, they told me I had been nominated. I had to do a little bit of research to make sure everything was legit because you never know with these online things," said Litster.

"When I looked through the list of the current top 100, I realized I know a few of the people. I respect them a lot. They're really amazing pizza chefs so to be included for an opportunity to be on this list is pretty incredible."

Litster was 15 years old when he started working for Armando's. As a high school student, he would fold boxes, grind cheese and learn how to make pizza.

"I became good at it. But it was still just a job for me all the way through college," he said. "Then, at the end of college, I made a decision that I'm going to stick with the pizza route."

Litster has gone on to become a corporate pizza chef and owner for Armando's locations in Amherstburg and Leamington.

"I really love pizza. With Windsor being a pizza city, I feel like this is the best spot to be the pizza guy," he said.

What sets Litster apart, he added, is his choice of ingredients which respect the "classics of the Windsor pizza tradition."

"We bring in round pepperoni. We make pepperoni chips. We pipe ricotta. We create special menus every month, always trying to be on the forefront of new food and pizza trends."

Otherwise known as "Professor Zaaa," Litster is no stranger to accolades.

He secured the title of Canadian Pizza Chef of the Year in 2019.

In the same year, he also took home third place at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas.

"Ultimately, I'm trying to get Windsor pizza a seat at the table of great pizzas. We're right in the mix ... with New York, New Haven and Chicago [pizza]. It deserves to be in that conversation."

The inaugural Best Chef Awards took place in 2017. A separate ranking was designated for pizza chefs in 2022.

The list of Top 100 Best Pizza Chefs for 2024 will be announced on Sept. 30.