Local photographer capturing canine charm at Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market

Lauren Hedges has been visiting the Downtown Windsor Farmer's Market nearly every weekend for the past seven seasons. However, in recent years, her visits have not been for fresh vegetables or artisanal crafts.

Instead, Hedges goes to capture ‘paw-some’ photos of the many dogs roaming the market.

"As a photographer, I always have my camera with me. I remember hearing jokes about how there should be an Instagram page for dogs at the market," said Hedges.

This inspired her to start an Instagram account called Dogs of the Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market (@dogsofdwfm).

She posted her first photo in August 2022 and hasn't stopped since.

"I like dogs and I like taking pictures, so it just seemed natural. And honestly, when I have the camera, it gives me a much better reason to approach strangers and ask if I can pet their dog," said Hedges.

Hedges has become a mainstay at the market, to the point where some dog owners recognize her before she even introduces herself to ask if she can snap a photo of their furry friend.

"I've had people tell me they went to the market specifically to look for me so I could take a picture of their dog," she added.

When asked if she is surprised by how photogenic some of the dogs are, Hedges said, "They know what's up."

"It's very funny. You can tell which dogs have their own Instagram page," she said. "But when other dogs realize what's going on with my camera, they're definitely happy to pose. It's so cute."

Take a look below at some of the most adorable photos Hedges has captured at the Downtown Windsor Farmer's Market.

The market runs every Saturday morning on Pelissier Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Oct. 26.