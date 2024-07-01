Cyclist dies after crash on Lauzon Road

Windsor police say a cyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle in east Windsor.

Officers were dispatched to the corner of Lauzon Road and Edgar Street for a report of a motor vehicle collision at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a vehicle travelling northbound on Lauzon collided with a cyclist travelling westbound from Edgar to Lauzon. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Police say the cyclist was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The intersection was closed to traffic for several hours while officers conducted their investigation. No charges have been laid at this time, pending a full investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident is asked to contact the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.