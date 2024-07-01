WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Cyclist dies after crash on Lauzon Road

    Police closed Lauzon Road at St. Rose Street to Edgar Street after a crash on Sunday, June 30, 2024. (Source: Austin Kerr) Police closed Lauzon Road at St. Rose Street to Edgar Street after a crash on Sunday, June 30, 2024. (Source: Austin Kerr)
    Share

    Windsor police say a cyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle in east Windsor.

    Officers were dispatched to the corner of Lauzon Road and Edgar Street for a report of a motor vehicle collision at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

    Upon arrival, officers learned that a vehicle travelling northbound on Lauzon collided with a cyclist travelling westbound from Edgar to Lauzon. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

    Police say the cyclist was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

    The intersection was closed to traffic for several hours while officers conducted their investigation. No charges have been laid at this time, pending a full investigation.

    Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident is asked to contact the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News