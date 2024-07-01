Canada Day Parade returns to downtown Windsor

Windsor police are letting the public know about several road closures due to the Canada Day parade.

This year’s parade will be begin at the corner of Ouellette and Wyandotte at 11 a.m. and wrap up on Riverside Drive at Caron Avenue. Canada Day Parade 2024 route in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor Parade Corp.)

The theme for this year's parade is Canada Day in Downtown Windsor.

Canada Day Parade in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, July 1, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

The following roads were closed for the parade:

Beginning 9 a.m.:

Ouellette Avenue (from Giles to Wyandotte)

Beginning 10 a.m.:

Ouellette Avenue (from Giles to Riverside)

Riverside Drive (from Ouellette to Caron)

Caron Avenue (from Riverside to University)

The roads were reopened later Monday afternoon.

This was the first time since 2019 that the Canada Day parade was downtown.