One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives sought after Erie Street shots fired

Windsor police are asking for the public’s assistance locating one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives after gunshots were fired on Erie Street.

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a fight involving multiple parties in the 700 block of Erie Street East.

Officers say they learned that the fight involved 34-year-old Phillip Grant, a suspect wanted in connection with two Toronto homicides from 2022.

Witnesses reported that Grant fired a single gunshot and fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. No injuries were reported as a result of the gunshot.

Officers continue to investigate Grant’s whereabouts. He is described as a black male, approximately 6’1” and 200 lbs, with a muscular build and brown eyes, currently sporting dreadlocks and a goatee. If seen, he should not be approached.

Grant was named to the Bolo Program’s list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives following the homicides, and remains on their list of still-wanted fugitives: https://www.boloprogram.org/still-wanted/ The Bolo Program leverages social media, technology, and innovative engagement to encourage citizens to be on the lookout for Canada's most wanted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.