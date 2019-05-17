

CTV Windsor





Melinda Munro has announced her intent to seek the Liberal nomination in Windsor West.

Munro made the announcement at Dieppe Gardens on Friday.

She is the owner of Munro Strategic Perspective, a consulting firm that specializes in government efficiency and effectiveness.

“I’m running to represent Windsor West because we are in a time of critical decision making for our community and our country,” says Munro. “Our largest trading partner is acting unpredictably and our most important local industries depend on trade across the US and international borders. We have to be represented in Ottawa by a skillful advocate who understands how to get things done.”

Munro is being nominated by Rino Bortolin, long time Federal Liberal Riding association member, previous provincial Liberal candidate and city councillor.

No nomination meeting has yet been called for the Liberal riding association.

New Democrat MP Brian Masse announced May 3 that he is also running.

The federal election is set for October 21, 2019.