WINDSOR, ONT. -- A general contractor has been selected to transform the law facility at the University of Windsor.

University of Windsor Faculty of Law Dean Christopher Waters announced EllisDon Corportation and Fortis Construction Group as the successful bidders to lead the Ron W. Ianni law building renovation project Monday.

“We look forward to working with them,” Waters said in a news release. “They are mobilizing this month for a January 2021 start to construction.”

The contractors selected have worked with the University of Windsor before and are currently the general contractor for the Lancer Centre.

There has already been $5.3 million raised toward the project. The school has a fundraising target of $6 million, which it says is still an “achievable goal, despite the pandemic.”

“The generosity and investments of alumni and friends will see us break through that target before the project is completed roughly two years from now,” said Waters.

More information about the “Transforming Windsor Law” project is available on the University of Windsor website.