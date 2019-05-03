

CTV Windsor





The New Democrat MP for Windsor West wants to keep the title.

Brian Masse announced on Friday that he intends to seek the party’s nomination again.

Masse, 50, says priorities include a national auto strategy, pharmacare, an improved border crossing and consumer protection with cellphone companies.

Masse has represented the area since 2002 after six successful federal election campaigns.

"That is the past, my job right now is to show that I'm a good candidate for nomination for the New Democrats,” says Masse.

The NDP nomination meeting for Windsor West is June 9 at the Hellenic Cultural Centre.

The federal election is set for October 21, 2019.