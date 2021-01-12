WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 33-year-old man is facing charges after a neighbour dispute in Wallaceburg.

Chatham-Kent police responded to the incident Monday morning.

Through investigation, police say they learned that the man forced his way into his neighbour’s apartment, pushed him and damaged his phone.

The 33-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with break and enter, assault and mischief under $5000. He was released pending a future court date of Feb. 3, 2021.