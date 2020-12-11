WINDSOR, ONT. -- Businesses are bracing for a second shutdown as customers look to get things done in advance of Monday’s closures.

From personal services to shopping, residents were out and about Friday trying to take care of their business before Monday.

“I don’t need too much, I wanted to get stuff done before things really get crazy,” said shopper Jacqueline Farrell.

Some shoppers were out grabbing essentials, while others expressed concern for the social aspect of lockdown.

“(It was a) difficult time when it was the first time that you couldn’t go,” said Klara Gurelik. “Because I am a social person and now I’m kind of stuck in a house.”

With the region moving into the grey-lockdown level of provincial restrictions, booking services will be tough, but providers are doing their best to accommodate customers.

“We had so many kids in yesterday and other the weekend is off the hook,” said Carol Barlow, a barber at The City Barbershop. “We’re so busy we’re gonna open up Sunday just to try and fit everybody in before we get closed on Monday."

Residents feel for businesses that are closing down for a second time, especially right before the holidays.

“They’ve gone above and beyond to try and prevent the spread of infection,” said shopper Chantal. “I think they’ve done an excellent job here. It’s unfortunate we’ve come to this.:

Devonshire Mall has extended its weekend hours until 8 p.m. both days to “minimize congestion” and is encouraging shoppers to avoid peak times between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

With lockdown set to last at least 28 days, Windsorites are forced into rethinking holiday plans.

“I think we’ll just be more creative and understanding why we’re doing this and have to do this in order to have more Christmases,” said Kelly Bacon.

“It does suck that I’m not able to see my grandparents,” said Windsor resident Elle Lamantia. “But if that’s what it’s gonna take in order to slow down then that’s what’s gonna happen.”