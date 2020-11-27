Advertisement
Loaded syringe found in driver’s sock during traffic stop: CK police
Published Friday, November 27, 2020 10:48AM EST
Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters in Chatham, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept. 29 2020. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 46-year-old man is facing charges after Chatham-Kent police say they found a loaded syringe in his sock during a traffic stop.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on Emma Street in Chatham around 8 a.m. on Thursday, after confirming the plates on the vehicle were stolen.
As a result, the driver was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.
Police say a search incident to his arrest revealed a loaded syringe with suspected meth in his sock and he was further charged with possession of a controlled substance.
He was released on an appearance notice with a court date of Dec. 16.