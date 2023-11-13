WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Letters about Caesars Entertainment cyber incident are legitimate: Windsor police

    Caesars Windsor entrance in Windsor, Ont. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor) Caesars Windsor entrance in Windsor, Ont. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)

    Windsor police say they have received a number of inquiries from residents receiving letters from IDX, on behalf of Caesars Entertainment, regarding a cyber incident.

    Police say these letters are legitimate and include information about the incident and a dedicated phone number to address questions.

    Windsor police are not currently involved in the investigation.

