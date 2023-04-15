Let the games begin: City to open sports fields next month

Council has approved a new lighting system for Cullen Field at Mic Mac Park in Windsor. ( Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor ) Council has approved a new lighting system for Cullen Field at Mic Mac Park in Windsor. ( Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor )

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Five bills to watch as Parliament resumes, kicking off spring push

After a long, cold winter, the nation's capital is starting to thaw and that means the push to the end of the spring sitting of Parliament is upon us. CTVNews.ca takes a look at five bills to keep an eye on, either because they're likely to become priority focuses, or because of the contention surrounding them.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver