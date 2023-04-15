Let the games begin: City to open sports fields next month

Residents will soon be able to get outside for a game of baseball, soccer or a number of other sports as the city opens its fields for the season.

City staff are planning to open baseball diamonds on Saturday, May 6 and all other activities on Saturday, May 13 (weather depending.)

The city is asking residents to refrain from using the fields and diamonds as the turf needs time tomature and allow pre-season maintenance to occur. Officials say using the fields when they’re closed or without a permit may be subject to a fine.

For questions about specific sport fields, permits and permissions to use, residents can call the city’s seasonal and sports facilitator at 519-253-2300 ext. 2714.